Latest News & Updates
Special Offer – Register by April 11th and Bring a Colleague for FreeSee Registration page for details
ACI’s 9th Annual Legal, Regulatory, and Compliance Forum on Fintech & Emerging Payment Systems will equip you with the confidence to navigate a new administrative era.
This event offers in-depth guidance on the latest Federal and State regulatory developments, while providing actionable strategies to overcome compliance hurdles and seize opportunities.
Join senior in-house counsel and seasoned private practitioners as they break down the complex regulatory and compliance landscape facing banks and fintech companies today. Gain insider insights into building strong banking partnerships, and walk away with hands on tools, tricks, and tips for managing data compliance, strengthening partnerships, and driving success in a rapidly evolving environment.
Topics to Be Discussed:
- Anticipating changes under the new administration to stay compliant
- Clarifying state and federal roles to avoid regulatory pitfalls
- Learning from recent failures to improve risk management
- Exploring BaaS and partnerships to drive innovation
- Breaking down the 1033 Rule to enhance compliance strategies
- Meeting TPRM expectations to protect business relationships
- Handling consumer data responsibly to build trust and meet laws
- Strengthening AML processes to reduce financial crime risks
Connect with key industry and regulatory stakeholders to gather the knowledge necessary to remain compliant, while fostering innovation amid an ultra-competitive and quickly evolving marketplace. Take advantage of opportunities to benchmark with peers, uncover compliance strategies in anticipation of increased regulatory scrutiny, and forge valuable connections with potential partners shaping the future of Finance.
Conference Co-Chairs
Brad Fauss
Senior Vice President and General Counsel
Greenlight Financial Technology
Sara Weed
Partner, Co-Chair of the Fintech and Digital Assets Practice Group
Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP
Government Speaker
Suzanne Martindale
Senior Deputy Commissioner Consumer Financial Protection
California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation
Featured Speakers
Jennifer Lorentz
Vice President, Senior Managing Counsel – Regulatory Affairs
Mastercard
Laurie Sellick Tauberg
Sr. Director, Associate General Counsel, Product, Regulatory & Innovation
Affirm
Robert Lavet
Member of the Board of Directors
SoFi Bank N.A
Former Chief Legal Officer, SoFi Technologies, Inc.
Crissy Solh
General Counsel, CashApp
Block, Inc.
Rusty Pickering
President and Chief Operating Officer
Ingo Payments | Ingo Money
Learn from Key Industry Stakeholders How to Mitigate
Regulatory Risk
Stay compliant both with new and traditional banking regulations
Partnership Risk
Learn how to identify the right partner whether you’re a bank or a fintech company
Reputational Risk
Protect the trust and loyalty you have spent years nurturing
Cyber Risk
Minimize the future cyberattacks while still fostering innovation
Who Will You Meet?
- Federal and State Regulatory and Enforcement Officials
- Financial Products, Payments, FinTech, and Retail Professionals, including:
- General Counsel
- CEOs
- CCOs
- Compliance Counsel
- Product Managers
- Regulatory Counsel
- Risk Officers/ Managers
- AML Counsel
- Privacy Officers
- Data Security Officers
- Analysts
- Private Practice Attorneys Specializing in:
- FinTech
- Payment Systems
- Virtual/Digital Currencies
- Financial Services Regulatory Compliance
- Banking Law
- Prepaid Cards
- AML Compliance
- Privacy/Data Security
- Advertising and Marketing Law
CLE Accreditation
Accreditation will be sought in those jurisdictions requested by the registrants which have continuing education requirements. This course is identified as non-transitional for the purposes of CLE accreditation.Learn more
Questions?
Email us at [email protected]Get in Touch
Ready to Register?
Secure your space now.Register Now
Sponsor Opportunities
With conferences in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, the C5 Group of Companies: American Conference Institute, the Canadian Institute, and C5 Group, provides a diverse portfolio of conferences, events and roundtables devoted to providing business intelligence to senior decision makers responding to challenges around the world.
For more information please contact:
Ken Glass
Senior Business Development Manager
Phone: 416-998-8883
Email: [email protected]