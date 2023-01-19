Latest News & Updates

ACI’s 9th Annual Legal, Regulatory, and Compliance Forum on Fintech & Emerging Payment Systems will equip you with the confidence to navigate a new administrative era.

This event offers in-depth guidance on the latest Federal and State regulatory developments, while providing actionable strategies to overcome compliance hurdles and seize opportunities.

Join senior in-house counsel and seasoned private practitioners as they break down the complex regulatory and compliance landscape facing banks and fintech companies today. Gain insider insights into building strong banking partnerships, and walk away with hands on tools, tricks, and tips for managing data compliance, strengthening partnerships, and driving success in a rapidly evolving environment.

Topics to Be Discussed:

  • Anticipating changes under the new administration to stay compliant
  • Clarifying state and federal roles to avoid regulatory pitfalls
  • Learning from recent failures to improve risk management
  • Exploring BaaS and partnerships to drive innovation
  • Breaking down the 1033 Rule to enhance compliance strategies
  • Meeting TPRM expectations to protect business relationships
  • Handling consumer data responsibly to build trust and meet laws
  • Strengthening AML processes to reduce financial crime risks

Connect with key industry and regulatory stakeholders to gather the knowledge necessary to remain compliant, while fostering innovation amid an ultra-competitive and quickly evolving marketplace. Take advantage of opportunities to benchmark with peers, uncover compliance strategies in anticipation of increased regulatory scrutiny, and forge valuable connections with potential partners shaping the future of Finance.

Learn from Key Industry Stakeholders How to Mitigate

Regulatory Risk

Stay compliant both with new and traditional banking regulations

Partnership Risk

Learn how to identify the right partner whether you’re a bank or a fintech company

Reputational Risk

Protect the trust and loyalty you have spent years nurturing

Cyber Risk

Minimize the future cyberattacks while still fostering innovation

View Agenda

Who Will You Meet?

  • Federal and State Regulatory and Enforcement Officials
  • Financial Products, Payments, FinTech, and Retail Professionals, including:
    • General Counsel
    • CEOs
    • CCOs
    • Compliance Counsel
    • Product Managers
    • Regulatory Counsel
    • Risk Officers/ Managers
    • AML Counsel
    • Privacy Officers
    • Data Security Officers
    • Analysts
  • Private Practice Attorneys Specializing in:
    • FinTech
    • Payment Systems
    • Virtual/Digital Currencies
    • Financial Services Regulatory Compliance
    • Banking Law
    • Prepaid Cards
    • AML Compliance
    • Privacy/Data Security
    • Advertising and Marketing Law

CLE Accreditation

Accreditation will be sought in those jurisdictions requested by the registrants which have continuing education requirements. This course is identified as non-transitional for the purposes of CLE accreditation.

