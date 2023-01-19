This event offers in-depth guidance on the latest Federal and State regulatory developments, while providing actionable strategies to overcome compliance hurdles and seize opportunities.

Join senior in-house counsel and seasoned private practitioners as they break down the complex regulatory and compliance landscape facing banks and fintech companies today. Gain insider insights into building strong banking partnerships, and walk away with hands on tools, tricks, and tips for managing data compliance, strengthening partnerships, and driving success in a rapidly evolving environment.

Topics to Be Discussed:

Anticipating changes under the new administration to stay compliant

Clarifying state and federal roles to avoid regulatory pitfalls

Learning from recent failures to improve risk management

Exploring BaaS and partnerships to drive innovation

Breaking down the 1033 Rule to enhance compliance strategies

Meeting TPRM expectations to protect business relationships

Handling consumer data responsibly to build trust and meet laws

Strengthening AML processes to reduce financial crime risks

Connect with key industry and regulatory stakeholders to gather the knowledge necessary to remain compliant, while fostering innovation amid an ultra-competitive and quickly evolving marketplace. Take advantage of opportunities to benchmark with peers, uncover compliance strategies in anticipation of increased regulatory scrutiny, and forge valuable connections with potential partners shaping the future of Finance.